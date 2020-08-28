Supernatural: final episodes of season 15

The CW recently released a preview for the final seven episodes of the 15th season of Supernatural. The series had to be halted during its original screening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, the broadcaster has announced that the episodes will begin airing on October 8, 2020

In the video, it is possible to see a flashback of some moments from the previous episodes, shown in March, that walk towards the scenes of what is yet to come. There is a very pertinent dialogue between Sean (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), as well as another one, quite exciting for both, involving Castiel (Misha Collins) and Dean.

However, despite the atmosphere of tension, there are also some funny passages that promise to entertain the audience even more.

Check out:

It is worth remembering that, of the seven episodes of Supernatural, which will be shown in the 15th season, five of them had already been filmed before measures to protect the spread of covid-19 were enacted.

However, it was still necessary to complete all of them. But before the season ended, the network had to change the scripts for the last episodes. Only then could filming be safely completed.

The information on the changes in the plot was confirmed through a virtual meeting held with the main cast.

So don’t miss it! The 15th season of Supernatural returns from its unexpected hiatus on October 8 on The CW.



