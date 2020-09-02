Supernatural: emotional in the last episode of the series

Supernatural’s 15th season recordings returned last week after a forced break due to the covid-19 pandemic. With that, the protagonists of the horror series shared exciting farewell messages on social networks.

Jensen Ackles, actor who plays Dean Winchester, published a video on Instagram commenting that the scripts always ended with the message “Continue”. However, when reading the script for episode 327, the last words were just “The End”.

Who also used Instagram to talk about the last episodes of the attraction was Jared Padalecki. In this case, Sam Winchester’s interpreter published a photo en route to the recording set thanking the fans immensely.

In the caption, he said: “While driving for the first day of my last season finale, I can’t help but be incredibly grateful for everything that the series and SPNFamily mean to me. It was an incredible journey, to say the least ”.

Premiere of the final episodes of Supernatural

With the return of filming, the North American channel The CW confirmed that the final episodes will air on October 8, 2020. In all, there are only seven more chapters to conclude the saga of the Winchester brothers.

In Brazil, the series is shown on the Warner TV cable channel. What are your expectations for the final season?



