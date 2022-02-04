Supernatural: Details of the first confirmed spin-off of the Winchester brothers

Supernatural, the fiction-thriller series from The CW broadcast network, ended at the end of 2020 after 15 seasons on the air with the Winchester brothers Sam and Dean, reuniting in the sky with family and other loved ones. Starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, it is one of the most successful dramas on network television.

A few months ago, Jensen Ackles talked about a Supernatural prequel inspired by Mary and John, parents of the Winchester brothers. Now, The CW, as it looks ahead to the upcoming fall season, is confirming the new series that the Dean Winchester interpreter is executive producing.

The CW has ordered the production of the pilot episode of the Supernatural prequel, which is described as the epic story of untold love about how John met Mary and how they put everything on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. . While the story of the Winchester brothers ended on The CW, that was not the case with Supernatural. The spin-off will pretty much tell Supernatural’s origin story by focusing on Mary and John, something Ackles wanted for some time.

Recall that when fans found out about the Supernatural prequel, a scandal broke out on social media after Jared Padalecki felt hurt because he had never been told anything about it. However, after speaking with his friend Ackles, they apparently managed to clear up the misunderstanding.

Finally, the Supernatural prequel is on the way, and its premiere is expected to materialize in the fall of 2022. Meanwhile, The CW is also giving the green light to develop a spin-off of Walker, the series that serves as a reboot of the show. original that bore the same name in the 1990s.

Walker stars Jared Padalecki, but his spin-off will be set during the 19th century and follow Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before his eyes while on his journey west. Seeking revenge on her, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose.

Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they find diverse, eclectic residents finding themselves from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our new family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change in a city where nothing is what it seems.