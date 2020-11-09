Supernatural: Dean Winchester’s changes

The Supernatural series is coming to an end after its 15 seasons. Throughout this time, it is possible to notice that the characters have changed a lot, both physically and psychologically. Something beautiful to be seen, isn’t it?

And one of the series’ most beloved characters, without a doubt, is Dean Winchester – the eldest of the two Winchester brothers, played by Jensen Ackles. In some more recent interviews, the actor has already stated that it is being a very painful process to say goodbye to a character after 15 years.

There are many viewers who claim that Dean is the soul of Supernatural and that without him the series would be meaningless. But it is worth remembering that at first he was just a mischievous older brother, perhaps even more immature than his younger brother, Sam (played by Jared Padalecki).

The harmony between the actors on the scene helped in the development of the episodes, which are “what they are today” due to all these stylistic constructions coming from the cast. Therefore, in this list, we will see all the physical and psychological changes that have occurred with Dean Winchester over the 15 seasons of Supernatural. Check it out below.

Dean Winchester in the first three seasons of the series

Dean was introduced as young Sam’s sarcastic and amusing older brother. In a way, Dean was quite simple compared to Sam, not having many ambitions or clear motivations.

During the 2nd season, we see that he was already starting to feel, and to become, even more responsible for Sam, after all their past with the family. From the events presented in these episodes, we can see a little more of Dean’s emotional.

As of season 3, Dean still tries to appear to be much stronger than he really is so that his brother doesn’t realize anything he is hiding. And as much as the challenges seen this season have been gigantic, Dean tried not to be shaken.



