Supernatural: Castiel’s actor returns to The CW as a villain in new Batman series

Supernatural was one of the suspense and fiction series that aired for 15 seasons on The CW network, which in addition to having starred Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, also featured Misha Collins as the angel Castiel until part end of season 15.

The successful series may have concluded at the end of 2020, but its main cast is currently immersed in different projects. As Padalecki stars in The CW’s Walker and Ackles arrives with season 3 of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, Collins has just confirmed that he’s embarking on the villainous role of him in a new series.

The actor who brought Castiel to life on Supernatural will be returning to The CW to star in the pilot episode of the Gotham Knights series as Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face. The news was announced this Wednesday by Misha Collins himself through his official account on the social network twitter, launching an image of the character of Aaron Eckhart in The Dark Knight, accompanied by the following message:

“I asked if my version of the character could wear a beige trench coat over the gray suit. (I’m just not sure I’d be comfortable on camera without one).”

The potential series entered development in December, ahead of a pilot order in February, and according to The CW, the narrative reveals that in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the sons of Bruce Wayne’s enemies. Batman when everyone is framed for killing the Caped Crusader.

Misha Collins is coming to Gotham Knights as Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face.

And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade gang of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham City without a Dark Knight to protect it, the city becomes the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places, as this disparate team of fugitives will become their next generation of saviors known as the Knights of Gotham.

It is important to note that since his departure after the end of Supernatural, Misha Collins has not been seen in important roles. Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles began developing the first stage of the prequel to the series in which he starred for 15 seasons, and this time he will focus the story on Sam and Dean’s parents, Mary and John Winchester.