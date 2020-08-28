Supernatural 15th Final Season Trailer Released

Supernatural, which has been going on for 15 years and has millions of fans around the world, will bid farewell to the screens with the last 7 episodes in the 15th season. The broadcaster of the series, The CW, has released the first trailer for the Supernatural final season.

Supernatural, one of the longest running and unforgettable series in television history, starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, is getting ready to put an end to its story that started in September 2005.

The 15th and final season of Supernatural, whose shooting was disrupted due to the coronavirus, will begin to be published in October and the story, which has been ongoing for 15 years as if it will never end, will be concluded with the last 7 episodes in the 15th season.

The Winchester brothers will also face mystical beings in the final season

The series, which started broadcasting on Warner Bros’ channel The WB and later switched to The CW channel, tells the supernatural story of the Winchester brothers with devils, angels and other mystical creatures.

The CW has released the first trailer for the final season of the series that is preparing to say goodbye to the screens. The trailer of Sam and Dean’s warm relationship shows mysterious creatures and some disasters such as meteorites that will again get the Winchester brothers in trouble.

Supernatural final season will start on October 8

The final season of Supernatural, which will be ‘the end of the end’, will be aired on October 8 by The CW in the USA. In Turkey, the final season is expected to start broadcasting in a similar history.

The Supernatural, where we watched Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as the lead roles, also featured names such as Misha Collins, Mark Sheppard, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Supernatural 15th and final season trailer



