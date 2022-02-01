Supermassive Games Registers New Titles Of The Dark Pictures Anthology

Supermassive Games: The creators of Until Dawn experiment with horror in an anthology series that already has several games and will be expanded in the future. Man of Medan paved the way for a new anthology saga edited in collaboration with Bandai Namco. Supermassive Games, the authors of Until Dawn, explore different genres of horror in narrative video games that are especially suitable for playing together. Far from concluding, the study has registered new titles with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office), which suggests that we will see more products of this style in the future.

All new titles registered

The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020

The Dark Pictures: The Craven Man

The Dark Pictures: Intercession

The Dark Pictures: Winterfold

The Dark Pictures Presents O Dea

After Man of Medan, a game whose story takes place inside a ghost ship, Supermassive Games changed registration with Little Hope. This video game puts us in the shoes of a series of characters that arrive in town on a school bus. Unfortunately for them, it is a town where the witches were burned by the Inquisition. Past and present come together to reopen unclosed wounds.

House of Ashes is the most recent installment in the saga to date. On this occasion, the player is immersed in the war conflict of the Iraq War. The curses, however, make no distinction between sides and both are swallowed up by the desert sands. A strange temple rests under the yellow dust, which portends an uncertain future for its protagonists. If they manage to survive, they will certainly never be the same again.

2022 is a year that The Dark Pictures Anthlogy will continue to add stories. The Devil in Me completes the first season of games and presents us with a story featuring a murderer who has created an android using human body parts. It’s coming out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC sometime this year.