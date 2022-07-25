Superman’s Redesign Has Finally Made His nickname “Man of Steel” Literal

Warning! DCeased Spoilers: War of the Undead Gods #1 from DC Comics

In a brand new take on the upcoming DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 from DC Comics, Superman stunningly returns from the dead as his nickname “Man of Steel” becomes literal thanks to a noticeable design change. At Comic-Con in San Diego, the upcoming sequel to the popular DCeased series about zombies was announced. In the pictures, a cured Clark Kent returns after being zombified with a metal arm.

The DCeased series by Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsin is an Elseworlds story about a corrupted version of the anti—life equation infecting the Earth and turning people (including heroes and villains) into deadly zombies. In several mini-series, numerous heroes, including Superman, become infected with the virus and rebel against the survivors. However, in a brand new take on DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 from DC Comics, a cured (and recycled) Clark Kent returns to Lois Lane in a rare moment of hope in the series.

At Comic-Con in San Diego, the latest chapter of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsin’s DCeased series was celebrated, which included several preview pages from DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1. The images showed that the cured Superman will return and meet the surviving heroes, as the nickname “Man of Steel” becomes literal for the hero when he returns with a metal arm in an epic redesign. The reunion of Kal-El and Lois Lane will be emotional, as art from Harisin shows a tearful embrace between two iconic DC comics characters.

DC Comics also shared a few more pages from DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 showing off Superman’s new metal arm. Unfortunately, the recycled Man of Steel doesn’t have much time to enjoy returning from the dead, as Mr. Miracle and Big Barda seem to be continuing their plan to stop the Dark Side and end the Anti-Life once and for all. On another preview page, Superman joins John Kent and the Green Lantern Corps as they take on dangerous threats from across space.

The return of Superman will inspire hope among the survivors and cured heroes, but the battle with Darkseid and Anti-Life is far from over. The updated Man of Steel can help DC heroes turn the tide and stop the war raging across the galaxy, but it will not be easy, even if the most powerful hero of the universe rises from the dead. Superman and his new metal arm can be seen in DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 from DC Comics, which will appear in comic book stores and online stores on August 9, 2022.