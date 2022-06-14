Superman’s Dog Crypto Proves He’s D.C.’s Most Underrated Powerhouse

Warning! Contains mild spoilers for Superman: Son of Kal-El #12

The new issue of DC Superman: Son of Kal-El reminds readers that the Crypto Super Dog is really super, being much more than just a pet or mascot in the DC universe. While Krypto appears very rarely in DC comics, the superpowered dog returns in the latest issue of Son of Kal-El. He also proves to be an underrated powerhouse (much to Batman’s chagrin).

Earlier in Son of Kal-El, John Kent became the new Superman of Earth while his father was in space fighting the alien warlord Mongul. During this time, the new Superman had his own enemy in the person of corrupt Gamorra President Henry Bendix, who was creating an army of controlled meta-people, working to discredit the young Man of steel. This also included an attack on Superman’s mother, Lois Lane, and his grandparents, resulting in Batman and the Justice League moving Ma and Pa Kent to a safe bunker that is much more secure and less vulnerable than Kent Farm.

However, an unexpected guest completely destroys the multimillion-dollar defense of the Justice League, as seen in “Superman: Son of Kal-El No. 12” by Tom Taylor and Kian Tormi. Flying past bunker shields and automated security drones, Batman cannot be blamed for thinking that some serious threat is coming to harm the Kents, to harm Superman. However, it turns out that the incredibly powerful force is none other than Crypto, a Super Dog who is as loyal to John as he is to the original Man of Steel.

While the Justice League sanctuary is designed to withstand the biggest and worst that the DC universe has to offer, Kryptonian forces are still Kryptonian forces (even if the owner walks on four legs instead of two). While this scene in itself proves that Crypto is one of the most powerful creatures in DC comics, the issue teases that the Super Dog is just getting started. He might even help Superman fight Lex Luthor (who was secretly working with Bendix).

Either way, it’s very exciting to see Crypto in action alongside DC’s new Superman, effectively doubling down on his superpowers as John approaches his final reckoning with Bendix and his army of meta-humans. We hope that Superman and his dynamic dog have everything they need. Superman: Son of Kal-El #12 is already available.