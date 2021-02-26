Superman to have new solo film with award-winning writer

The Man of Steel will win a new film focused on the character. According to the Shadow and Act website, DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures are already working on a Superman feature, including some confirmed names. The project is still “in the very early stages” of development, with no expected launch date.

The script will be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, which will debut in theaters, while the production is by veteran J.J. Abrams through the company Bad Robot. The company has been behind recent releases, such as the latest Star Wars and Star Trek trilogy in theaters, as well as the “Cloverfield” franchise and the last three chapters of the “Mission: Impossible” series.

So far, there are no details regarding the search for cast. There is not even confirmation that Henry Cavill returns to the role after playing Kal-El in Man of Steel (last hero solo film, 2013), Batman v Superman (2016) and Justice League (2017) – both in the version theaters and in the cut of director Zack Snyder, which opens soon).

Ta-Nehisi Coates

Coates is a journalist and writer with a long career in media such as TIME magazine and The Washington Post. He is also the author of nonfiction books, including “Between the World and Me”, about racism in the United States – winner of the 2015 National Book Award. Starting in 2019, he also started writing fiction books, starting with “A Dança da Água”.

In the comics, his experience lies in Marvel works: Coates scripted Black Panther volumes between 2016 and 2018, also writing stories for Captain America.