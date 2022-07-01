Superman & Lois Showrunner Reviews Future Arrowverse Crossovers

“Superman and Lois” showrunner Todd Helbing addressed the series’ connections to other Arrowverse series, discussing whether crossovers could happen in the future. Tyler Hecklin and Elizabeth Tulloch took on the roles of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane in the previous Arrowverse series before the show launched in 2020, eventually getting their own solo series in which they raised two young sons. Season 3 of Superman and Lois was recently confirmed by The CW.

After the success of other cult TV series about DC heroes, such as “Arrow”, “Flash” and “Supergirl”, in 2016, “Man of Steel” was finally introduced in The CW’s “Arrow Universe” franchise. chosen as DC’s most recognizable character in a recurring role in the second season, with more of the mythology surrounding Superman presented in later series and crossovers, such as Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor in the second season and Tulloch’s Lois Lane in the 2018 crossover “Other Worlds.” However, the crossovers stopped there for the series after the recent finale of the second season of “Superman and Lois” ambiguously confirmed that the action of the series does not take place in the main continuity of the Arrowverse.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about Superman and Lois’ place in the broader Arrow universe, showrunner Helbing revealed whether there could be crossovers with Superman and Lois in the future. When asked if a separate story of the series would limit crossovers with other Arrowverse series in the coming seasons, the showrunner said that might not be the case, citing that the initial screening of Supergirl on CBS and a separate story did not prevent future Arrowverse crossovers. Check out Helbing’s answer below.

“No, not necessarily. I mean, Supergirl was on CBS, and switched to Flash, and vice versa. We’re doing a comic book show, so that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s never going to happen. it looks exactly the same as in the past, thin. But if there is an opportunity and a desire, I am sure that there are versions that we can do.”

Separate revelations of Superman and Lois caused a negative reaction after the airing of the finale of the second season of “Waiting for Superman”. In the episode, it was confirmed that the series is not set on Earth-Prime, the place where most of the previous Arrowverse series takes place. This eliminated previous continuity discrepancies with other Arrowverse shows, while General Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh) mentioned the existence of other worlds and other versions of Superman. After the season two finale of “Superman and Lois,” fans took to social media to express their confusion and disappointment about this discovery, as it apparently reduced the chances of future Arrowverse crossovers.

While the Arrowverse was gradually shrinking in scale due to changes related to the future of The CW, Superman and Lois continued to bring the Superman myths to life by adapting the classic villain Bizarro (portrayed by Hoechlin) in season two, and Tulloch teases another impressive villain from season 3 of Superman and Lois. While the revelations in season 2 about the series’ place in the Arrow Universe may have disappointed some, Helbing’s recent response gives hope that while possible crossovers may not share the narratives of other series, crossovers may still be explored later in the show’s lifetime. Arrowverse has successfully adapted a large superhero universe for television, and Helbing’s comments assure that despite the cancellation and changes behind the scenes, this aspect has not been forgotten.