Superman & Lois, Season 3: John Diggle seems to be returning after the turn of the second season

David Ramsey, who played John Diggle from the TV series “Arrow”, looks like he will return in the third season of the TV series “Superman and Lois” after the big turn of the second season. There was an interesting twist this year in the second season of “Superman and Lois,” as the finale finally answered one of the show’s biggest mysteries. After Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman and Lois did little to find out their place in the larger franchise, despite claiming that the action takes place on Earth-Prime along with other shows such as The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow and by others. The whole point of the five-part crossover was to combine all the current shows so that they existed on the same Earth.

Although the Arrow Diggle appeared in the first season of Superman and Lois, the show was still very limited in recognition of the rest of the franchise. Whether it’s a reference to Clark Kent’s cousin Kara Zor-El or other heroes like The Flash, Superman and Lois just continued the second season, not to mention his place on Earth-Prime. However, the finale of the second season of “Superman and Lois” took an unexpected turn when Sam Lane mentioned that the show is not set on Earth-Prime after all. Despite the fact that Superman and Lois are connected to the Arrow universe, they now exist on an unknown Earth.

Since Superman and Lois exist in a different universe, this also clarified Diggle’s appearance in the first season, as he was a doppelganger and not a version of Earth-Prime. While it was revealed in the season two finale of “Superman and Lois” that this is the new Diggle, season three seems to provide more answers about this character. Ramsey, who played Diggle in eight seasons of “Arrow,” was recently at London Film and Comic Con (via Daily Geekly), where he confirmed to a fan that he would return in season 3 of “Superman and Lois.” Not only that, Diggle will be back this season. 3, but Ramsey is also going to direct another episode of “Superman and Lois.”

Today I met David Ramsey at lfcc (yes, I cut myself out of a selfie!) He confirmed that he will return as Diggle in the third season of "Superman and Lois" and will shoot the series again!

— Daily Geekly (@capeofjustice) July 10, 2022

Although the CW and Warner Bros. TV has not yet made an official announcement about the return of Diggle, it makes sense, given the events of the finale of the second season of the series “Superman and Lois”. In episode 15, titled “Waiting for Superman”, Diggle returned to Smallville to pay a visit to John Henry Irons. Despite being a doppelganger, this Diggle still works in ARGUS and informs Steele that he has found the one who killed John Henry Irons in this universe. According to Diggle, Bruno Mannheim, the leader of the Interband, was the man responsible for killing the Irons of this world. Diggle invited John to defeat Bruno, which marked the beginning of the third season of the series “Superman and Lois”.

It always seemed like an obvious choice to have Diggle present in the third season of Superman and Lois, especially as part of John’s Bruno-related storyline. Given the big “Earth-Prime” twist in the season two finale of “Superman and Lois,” Diggle’s return next season allows the show to further expand on what else is different about this Diggle. With Superman and Lois as one of the few remaining Arrowverse shows, Ramsey only has this show and Season 9 of The Flash, only this time he’s now playing two Diggle lookalikes. Since the premiere of the third season of “Superman and Lois” will not take place until 2023, it will take a long time before additional information about the Diggle storyline is revealed.