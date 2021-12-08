Superman & Lois: Season 2 Trailer Shows Couple In Trouble

Superman & Lois: The CW channel released last Tuesday night (7) the first trailer of the 2nd season of Superman & Lois. In the video, it is possible to see that the couple played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch must face new family dramas. “Things haven’t been good for months and I’m blaming you,” Lois tells her husband.

Check out:

Another highlight is the return of Lucy Lane (Jenna Dewan), Lois’ sister. The character was first introduced in Supergirl.

Superman & Lois follows the story of the Man of Steel with his wife, journalist Lois Lane. The series presents the daily lives of the two Arrowverse characters, with a world of stress and pressure as they try to reconcile their careers with the obligations of the family. In season two, family issues are likely to get even more tense.

The 2nd season of Superman & Lois opens on January 11th in the United States. In Brazil, the series is shown on HBO Max, but the streaming has not yet revealed the release date.