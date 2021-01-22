Superman & Lois presents their first trailer

The CW’s new series based on Tyler Hoechlin’s Arrowverse Man of Steel presents its first official video trailer.

Finally, and after a first comic-style teaser trailer, we can enjoy the first official trailer for Superman & Lois, the new CW series based on the Man of Steel from the Arrowverse played by actor Tyler Hoechlin along with Elizabeth Tulloch in the role. by Lois Lane. This has been shared by those responsible through their official media, confirming its release date for February 23 in the United States with a premiere of nothing more and nothing less than 90 minutes.

New Superman series on The CW

Thus, and through this new trailer of just over 1 minute that you can see heading this news, we can see the tone of a series that seems to bet on a more personal and serious style compared to other The CW series, with the presentation of a dramatic story starring Clark and Lois with their children.

So much so, that the series returns us to Smallville, although both protagonists seem to have lost their jobs at the Daily Planet to now live a much more everyday life; although apparently, Superman cannot prevent problems from coming back to him … And we even see how he confesses to his children that he is the Man of Steel. We leave you with the official synopsis of Superman & Lois.

In Superman & Lois, after years of taking on supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc in Metropolis, and alien invaders trying to wipe out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, the Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and The most famous journalist in comics, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), faces one of the greatest challenges of her life: dealing with all the stresses, pressures and complexities that come with being a working parent in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting task of raising two children, Clark and Lois also have to worry about whether their children, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), might inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they get older. ” .

“Of course, there is never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’s father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) looking for Superman to defeat a villain or save the day at any given time. Meanwhile, the return of Superman and Lois to idyllic Smallville is about to be disrupted when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks) enters their lives, ”concludes the official synopsis.