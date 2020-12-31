Superman & Lois presents its first comic style trailer

The new television series of The CW Superman shares a first teaser of its first season scheduled for February 2021 in the United States.

Superman returns to the small screen with his new series Superman & Lois as part of the Arrowverse, now known as The CWverse, the universe of television series of The CW channel, all after seeing in detail the appearance of the new Man of Steel suit from Tyler Hoechlin. Now, we can finally enjoy a first preview of just a minute and that you can see heading this very news, a short teaser trailer with a personality very close to the comics.

Premiere on February 23 in the United States

Thus, Superman & Lois will premiere on The CW on February 23 in the United States and it should not take much longer to arrive in Spain, a series that will tell us about the life of Superman now as the father of two children with his wife Lois Lane. In the series we will see again Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Superman and Lois, respectively, along with Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin as their children in fiction. The cast is completed by Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Dylan Walsh and Wolé Parks.

We leave you with the official synopsis of the series: “In Superman & Lois, after years of facing supervillains, monsters that wreak havoc in Metropolis and alien invaders who try to annihilate the human race, the most famous superhero in the world, Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and the most famous journalist in comics, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), face one of the greatest challenges of their life: dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with it. being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting task of raising two children, Clark and Lois also have to worry about whether their children, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), might inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they get older. ” .

“Of course, there is never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’s father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) looking for Superman to defeat a villain or save the day at any given time. Meanwhile, the return of Superman and Lois to idyllic Smallville is about to be upset when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks) enters their lives, ”concludes the official synopsis.



