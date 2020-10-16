Superman & Lois: DC series scale journalist

The new series by The CW, Superman & Lois, has just added another name to its cast. Actress Sofia Hasmik (Mad About You) joins the show to play Chrissy, a journalist for the Smallville Gazette.

According to the official description of the character, Chrissy “has a special talent for saying the wrong thing at the wrong time”. She will be an entrepreneur who dreams of bigger goals for her life and “a chance meeting with her idol changes her life trajectory”.

Superman & Lois is a TV series from The CW channel focusing on the stories of Man of Steel, by Tyler Hoechlin, journalist Lois Lane and Elizabeth Tulloch, which were versions featured on Supergirl.

The story derived from the universe of DC heroes presents the daily lives of the two characters of the Arrowverse. With a world of stress and pressure for being working parents in today’s society, the couple tries to reconcile their careers with family obligations.

Clark and Lois move back to Smallville, where Clark will find his first love again, Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui).

In addition to the famous couple, a mysterious man will arrive in the city and promises to threaten the peaceful life that Clark and Lois intend to lead in the small town of Kansas.

The cast features Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass.

The series will have scripts and direction by Todd Helbing, showrunner for The Flash, executive production of Helbing and Greg Berlanti, who works on the production of all Arrowverse series.



