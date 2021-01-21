Superman & Lois: CW announces two-hour extension

The CW recently announced that the Superman & Lois series will have an exciting public debut on February 23. Initially, the opening episode would only be 60 minutes long, but now the network has been broadcasting a 90-minute premiere.

In addition, a special entitled Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope, with about 30 minutes, will be shown shortly thereafter, starting at 9:30 pm on the channel. Because of this new schedule, the premiere of the 7th season of The Flash was released for March 2, the following Tuesday.

In that case, as of that date, The Flash will occupy the 20:00 hours, with Superman & Lois starting at 21:00.

Learn more about The CW’s Superman & Lois debut

The new series from The CW presents a new routine for the Man of Steel, also known as Clark Kent (played by Tyler Hoechlin), and his companion, journalist Lois Lane (of Elizabeth Tulloch).

After years of facing the most diverse dangers and alien invaders, now the two must deal with all the stress, all the pressures and complexities of being the parents of two children. In addition to all the problems involving motherhood and fatherhood, the couple will still need to worry about a very serious issue.

It is very likely that his sons, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), will inherit their father’s superpowers as they develop. Other characters that audiences will encounter in the series include Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez), residents of Smallville.

The cast also features Inde Navarrette, Dylan Walsh and Wolé Parks. Based on DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois was created by Todd Helbing, with executive production by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

The series debuts on February 23 on The CW.