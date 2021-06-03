Superman & Lois 1×9: A War Approaches Smallville

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

Superman & Lois: Next week, The CW airs a new episode for Superman & Lois. To increase viewers’ anxiety, the channel has already released an unprecedented and exciting preview for what’s to come in the series.

In the title “Loyal Subjekts”, Lois (Bitsie Tulloch), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) will need to join forces to unravel some mysteries that occur in Smallville, especially to understand more about the interests that Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) ) has in town.

In addition, family conflicts will continue to plague Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin). This is already evident in the preview, showing Lois furious and worried about her children’s safety. “It’s part of being in a super family,” argues Jonathan.

Check out the full preview:

Lois remains concerned about what can hit her family

In the episode aired by The CW this week, John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) was mired in speculation about a possible war that was about to break out in Smallville. Even with the narrative focused on Lois’ feelings, there were moments of great tension with the characters.

Apparently, this war could really happen very soon, as some footage from the next episode showed. In this sense, Clark and Lois will need to be firm to protect their children and also face all the dangers that surround them.

In this way, the series, which reaches a turning point in its exhibition, will concentrate all its narrative forces on showing these conflicts in a unique way to viewers.