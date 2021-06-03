Superman & Lois 1×8: Lois Needs To Overcome Her Traumas

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

Superman & Lois: Since its debut on The CW, the Superman & Lois series has teased viewers with all the storytelling possibilities of the town of Smallville and the children of one of DC’s most famous heroes.

Now married to Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) and raising a family, Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) has new challenges alongside Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin).

This week, the situations were raised to a new power. In “Holding The Wrench” (Holding The Wrench), centered mainly on John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) and Lois, the audience witnessed strong emotions surrounding the main characters.

So find out more about the 1×8 Superman & Lois episode with our recap!

Superman & Lois: several confrontations mark the trajectory of the Kent family

The beginning of the episode, aired by The CW last Tuesday (1), features Lois in a therapy session, in which she focuses on exposing some problems that have been affecting her. In this context, it is worth noting that the character faces some internal dilemmas about two very specific things.

Meanwhile, Clark wants to find out about the new John Henry Irons, held in custody, through interrogation. From that, the character claims that he is going to break up with Superman and that he wants to see Lois Lane.

In the trailer for Irons, Lois explains to Jonathan that John comes from a new reality, as she was able to visualize on the computer that there is another version of her, in which she is married to John and they have a daughter. In this reality, Jonathan almost dies, but manages to be saved, after Lois realizes what was happening.

In this way, she brings all these questions to therapy. However, other concerns are revealed as your stream of consciousness develops. There is some guilt for some issues that have not been addressed before. Lois is afraid of losing someone she loves and has never allowed herself to feel and suffer from certain traumas.