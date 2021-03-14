This week, after showing a new episode of Superman & Lois, The CW released a preview revealing some details about what the audience will watch next Tuesday (16). Apparently, tensions are rising around the Kent family and some measures will need to be taken.

Titled as “Haywire” (something that can be translated as confusing), episode 1×04 should focus on the individuality of each of the main characters. While sitting in the stands of the high school football game, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) spot Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) talking to Mayor Dean and Kyle Kushing (Erik Valdez).

Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) agrees to help Lois at a town hall meeting, but things get tense when he finds himself in the middle of a somewhat tense stalemate. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), on the other hand, seems to be jealous about the condition of his brother, Jordan (Alex Garfin).

Check out the full preview:

Superman & Lois 1×04: photos released by The CW show more moments of the characters in a new episode

Still wrapped in the specific plots of members of the Kent family, new photos released by The CW show a little more about the characters in their actions. This is the case with Jordan, who seems to be enjoying himself alone with a love interest.

The cast of Superman & Lois also features Emmanuelle Chriqui, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks and Dylan Walsh. All of them can also appear in the new episode of the series.

The first season of Superman & Lois should feature a total of 15 episodes. It is worth mentioning that the production has already been renewed for a 2nd season.

So don’t miss it! A new episode of Superman & Lois will be aired on March 16 by The CW.