Superman & Lois 1×10: Edge and Superman Clash

Superman & Lois: The last episode of Superman & Lois ended with a bombshell revelation about the origins of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). And it seems that the character will be an important part of the next chapter.

In the released promo for episode 1×10, strange things are happening in Smallville and everything gets even more frightening when Edge claims he has people scared and will do it again. The character makes it clear that his view of humanity is quite different from Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), which should lead to a conflict between the two.

The chapter should also show Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) asking Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) for help after Kyle (Erik Valdez) starts acting weird. This behavior is likely part of Edge’s plans and the beginning of the character’s villainy.

Check out the full promo below:

Official Synopsis Episode 1×10

Called O Mother, Where Art Though? (in free translation, O Mother Where Are You?), the tenth episode of Season 1 will see Lana seeking help from Lois and Clark when Kyle starts behaving strangely. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) opens up with Jordan (Alex Garfin). Finally, Sarah (Inde Navarette) storms out after accusing her mother of always covering up her father’s mistakes.

Directed by Harry Jierjian and scripted by Adam Mallinger, the new installment of Superman & Lois will air on June 15 on The CW. In Brazil, the series premieres together with HBO Max in June 2021.