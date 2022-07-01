Superman is Destroying His Legacy by Ignoring His Most Powerful Villain

Despite his valiant efforts as one of the greatest superheroes, Superman’s villain undermines his role. The interdimensional imp Mr. Mksizptlk has a secret that shows how much the Man of Steel loses as the number one defender of the District of Columbia.

Of all the powerful villains in Superman’s rogue gallery, the most annoying of them is, without a doubt, Mr. Mksizptlk. Hailing from the fifth dimension, Mxyzptlk travels to the third dimension to use his advanced abilities to torment lower life forms. Although he is not always portrayed as evil, he is certainly mischievous and likes to play Superman. Fortunately, Superman knows exactly how to handle a cheater, and he always manages to send Mksizptlk home by making him say his name backwards. It’s not a perfect system, but it’s one of the few ways Clark manages to keep Mxyzptlk under control.

As it turns out, Superman may not have the control he thinks he does. In Superman and Batman: World’s Funnest, written by Evan Dorkin using drawings by more than a dozen artists, fans will see how strong Mxyzptlk is when he gets into a quarrel with his friend the interdimensional being, Bat-Mite. The two start an escalating war of magic after accidentally killing Batman and Superman as part of their entertainment. Unfortunately, everything around the two demons becomes involved in their battle, and soon Bat-Mite and Mksizptlk destroy the entire universe. But the tiny duo just continues their battle in the multiverse, destroying every DCU incarnation they encounter. From Gemworld to the setting of The Dark Knight Returns, Mxyzptlk and Bat-Mite destroy everything in their path. However, once the two have cleared all reality, they laugh at the accident, calling it their best fight.

Five-dimensional beings have demonstrated their power before, but Superman’s long-time villain Mr. Mksizptlk and Batman’s biggest fan Bat-Mite go far beyond their previous manifestations of magic. With their immense power, the entire DC universe is nothing but a playground for super—powered weirdos. The worst thing is that Mxyzptlk freely controls the DCU, which reflects extremely badly on Superman, since he simply can’t do anything about it.

Despite his commitment to protecting his universe, Superman is as powerless as anyone else when it comes to interdimensional magic. To his credit, he really tries to keep Mxyzptlk under control and usually manages to trick him into sending him home. But the DC universe is at the mercy of Mksizptlk and other five-dimensional beings simply because they exist on higher planes of reality. No matter what abilities Superman brings to the game, his powerful strength outshines his cheating rival. While Mr. Mksizptlk is magnanimous enough to dump the universe every time he and Bat-Mite destroy it, the very fact that he gets away with it challenges everything the Man of Steel stands for. Unfortunately, Superman cannot stop the routine destruction of his reality, and because of this, his reputation as a hero may deteriorate.