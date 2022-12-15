Superman Fans Honored Christopher Reeve on a Significant Anniversary, Proving That The Legacy of The Character Is Timeless

It was an emotional week for Superman — both for his loyal fans, the audience of DC Films, and for the actor who recently played him on the big screen. Henry Cavill has announced that he will no longer return to the role of Superman, and this despite the fact that he recorded a video proclaiming his return thanks to the famous cameo in “Black Adam”, which now apparently means nothing. At the same time, shortly before Cavill announced that “his turn to wear the cape has passed,” Superman fans took an even deeper look into the cinematic history of the character to celebrate “Superman: The Movie,” which turned 44 — a Richard Donner classic that began in theaters on December 15, 1978.

Donner’s masterpiece made the audience believe that a man can fly. And that person was Christopher Reeve, the first actor to wear a Superman leotard in a big-budget, studio-sanctioned movie. (George Reeves appeared as Superman in the film, which served as an advertisement for his possible TV series, so I pay tribute to Reeve as the Man of Steel, whom most viewers remember as the first.) Fans of the franchise, the character, and Reeve took to social media to celebrate his iconic image on the anniversary of the film by sharing such tweets how:

We're looking to grow our YouTube channel so please subscribe 😁 https://t.co/AUQP667BYT — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) December 10, 2022

No special effects. It’s just that Christopher Reeve uses body language to convey the clear difference between his portrayal of Clark Kent and Superman. His posture and stance were helped by John Williams’ assessment, which indicated that we were in the presence of a hero, God. But Reeve did so much to capture Kal-El’s spirit and confidence, as well as Clark’s shy mouseyness, with the small decisions he made in his appearance. That’s why so many people paid their respects to him when he died. He really was an effective special effect, just for himself.

Other tweets that appeared on social media in honor of “Superman: The Movie,” which turned 44, drew attention to the humanity that Christopher Reeve brought to this role. He was healthy and good. He was gentle and human. He allowed himself to show that he could be wounded, he could feel, he could bleed. Things that made him feel more like his adopted kind of people than his native kind. Superman is a god among us. Christopher Reeve also helped him become a man.

People like to pretend that Christopher Reeve as Superman was just corny one-liners. In reality we saw him fall in love, he felt pain and doubt. Most of all he was human. He felt like a friend and not some distant super-god. Thats why he is iconic. pic.twitter.com/cQXNqAAtLR — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) December 10, 2022

And then this incredible quote that is attributed to Christopher Reeve caught my attention, although I can’t find it anywhere except for this tweet by Kevin Rubio.

“It was my privilege to be the on screen custodian of the character in the 70s and 80s. There will be many interpretations of Superman, but the original character created by Siegel & Schuster in the 30s will last forever.” ~ Christopher Reeve #Superman pic.twitter.com/UsKpA6mhH1 — Kevin Rubio (@TheKevinRubio) December 15, 2022

There is a beautiful irony in this quote, considering everything that just happened with Henry Cavill and the role of Superman. The time of each actor in a costume is fleeting. Based on recent events, we think Gal Gadot said goodbye to Wonder Woman after it became known that Patty Jenkins would not be promoting Wonder Woman 3. And yes, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were redeemed by Spider-Man: for nothing. Home, but only because their respective runs as Spider-Man ended abruptly and on bad terms.

The future of the Man of Steel is uncertain. But we are sure that Superman will have a future, because, as Cavill and Reeve point out, the character is bigger than them. His presence is the reason we spend time ranking Superman movies or putting our favorite Superman costumes in order. This is a character that fascinates and delights. And will continue to do so in 44 years, no doubt.