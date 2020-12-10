Superman costume image for the Superman & Lois series

This is what actor Tyler Hoechlin looks like with his new Superman look for the new The CW series after his previous appearances in Supergirl and Crisis on Infinite Earths.

We already have a new live action Superman; And no, for now it is not the long-awaited return of Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel, but of actor Tyler Hoechlin, who returns to his already well-known role of Superman on the small screen in the upcoming series Superman & Lois for The CW. Thus, after his already usual performance in other Arrowverse series such as Supergirl or the Crisis in Infinite Earths crossover, the last television Superman returns once again with his own series, also premiering an imposing suit presented through his first promotional image shared by The CW.

Premiere on The CW on February 23, 2021

Thus, the new series Superman & Lois is scheduled to premiere on February 23, 2021 and will focus its theme on the new family formed by Clark Kent / Superman with Lois Lane and the difficulties they will face as working parents in the day by day, all through a more casual tone than what The CW and the rest of DC series have used to. Be that as it may, the actor himself has already reacted to the presentation of his new appearance, ensuring that the new suit “encompasses everything that Superman represents.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to wear the suit and the responsibility that comes with it. But it’s always interesting when they ask me how I feel about “my new suit,” because I’ve always felt that the suit doesn’t belong to me; it belongs to everyone who finds some kind of meaning in that suit, in the chest symbol, “says Hoechlin.

For its part, The CW has clarified that the new suit is the work of designer Laura Jean Shannon, whose work has already been seen in other series such as Titans, Stargirl or Doom Patrol. According to its creator, the boots are athletic-inspired, while also featuring updated colors, a sculpted armored belt, and a streamlined muscular design.



