Superman: Character Will Be Bisexual In New Edition Of DC Comics

Superman: In an information released by the IGN website on Thursday (11), Jon Kent, the current Superman, will assume his bisexuality in the comic book “Superman: Son of Kal-El #5”.

The comic book industry has really been working to increase LGBTQIA+ representation in recent years and this is a big step for DC Comics to contribute to this.

The recently released Superman: Son of Kal-El series of comics shows the life of 17-year-old hero Jon Kent, who inherited the role of Superman from his father Clark Kent. DC showed footage of Clark Kent’s son’s relationship with Jay Nakamura, a friend who is a hacker activist, kissing and all!

Check out:

Current comic book writer Tom Taylor said in an interview with IGN that when he was asked to do the hero’s new magazine, he wanted something different for the character.

“When I was asked if I wanted to write a new Superman with a first edition for the DC Universe, I knew replacing Clark with another straight white guy would be a missed opportunity. I always said that everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest hero on the planet, is coming out,” he said.