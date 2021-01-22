Superman and Lois: Kids discover Clark’s secret in trailer

The debut of Superman & Lois, The CW’s new series inspired by DC comics, is getting closer and closer. Because of this, the television network has released a new trailer for the series, to make fans even more excited and eager for the new program.

The trailer for the Superman and Lois series

The video begins with a rather dramatic narration by Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), commenting to Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) that when they planned to have a family, they didn’t expect it to be that way. The scene refers to the fact that the two are unemployed and full of family problems.

To add to the tension, Lois’ father teases Clark by telling him that the simplest days are a long way from his current reality. The comment is made because of Superman’s decision to take the family to Smalville, the protagonist’s hometown.

It is also possible to see the presence of The Stranger, who will be the antagonist of the season. In addition, the trailer features some good fighting scenes and the moment when Jonathan and Jordan, the children of Clark and Lois, discover their father’s secret identity.

Cast and production

The series is a kind of Supergirl spin-off and will be part of The CW’s Arrowverse.

The series has Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the protagonists. The cast also includes Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdezas, Inde Navarrette, Adam Rayner, Wolé Parks, Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfinas, who play, respectively, Lana Lang, Kyle Cushing, Sarah Cushing, Morgan Edge, The Stranger, Jonathan Kent and Jordan Kent .

Superman & Lois is set to open on February 23, with a super episode that will be 90 minutes long.