Superman and Lois Fans Have New Reasons to Worry About The Future of The DC Drama on The CW

Superhero content on broadcast networks will largely be a thing of the past in the near future, and Disney+ and HBO Max hold the respective forts when it comes to upcoming Marvel shows and various DC Comics projects. While the CW is still holding out until 2023, and the latest season of “The Flash” and season 3 of “Superman and Lois” are still set to keep their worlds safe, the recent cancellation of Stargirl in the midst of season three was the latest major blow after Nexstar Media. Group intervention and network buying. Now details of Nexstar’s initial content plans are being reported, and it looks like Superman fans need to start actively reaching out to HBO Max to save the Saturn Award-winning series.

To clarify, Nexstar does not seek to completely eradicate the production of new shows under the CW brand, but Deadline reports that the company’s financial ideals are aimed at sharply reducing the minimum funding needed to bring Superman and Lois and other famous series to life. to life. It was already clear that the company would insist on more unscripted — read as: cheaper —tariffs in the future, with less emphasis on narrative series. But it seems that any theatrical shows that will be put into production will be no frills.

Nexstar is reportedly going to rework its current licensing fees for dramas coming to CBS Studios and Warner Bros. Television, with the aim of paying $1 million per episode in the future. The network currently pays about $2 million per episode, so for a show like “Superman and Lois” with 15 episodes per season, Nexstar will aim to save about $15 million in licensing fees alone, which doesn’t even take into account the actual cost. episode budgets.

In some ways, this is not an unprecedented move, as in the past the CW was reportedly only responsible for licensing fees of $1 million per episode. But, given the rising cost of literally everything in the world, from production elements to actors with growing popularity, these fees increased over time. And considering that the average budget for an episode of “Superman and Lois” is about $7 million, which is probably much higher than non-effects-oriented shows like All American and its spinoff, the future of the DC show seems as under threat as anything else. I can’t imagine that Penn and Teller are equally worried about “Deceive Us”!

The drama starring Tyler Hecklin and Elizabeth Tulloch is not the only project that will, of course, be affected by Nexstar’s licensing fee targets, and employees have reportedly received some backlash. Firstly, the question of money in itself would not be very logical when it comes to trying to produce high-quality episodes that will attract off-network buyers for streaming or syndication. And if there aren’t a lot of bid buyers on the show, it just means more revenue-related issues, as it will be much harder to attract third-party offers for a show with a significantly smaller budget than the CW shows in the past.

Aside from the general idea of saving money, this is a confusing tactic for Nexstar, as its executives undoubtedly know how successful the CW shows have been on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. To the extent that the number of viewers in these cases was higher than the CW itself, but still.

The timing of this news is especially important when it comes to Superman and Lois, given that the third season is currently in production and filming began in September. At the moment, it has not been reported that the budget is being cut, but the fact that “Walker” and “Walker: Independence” do not receive the expected orders for subsequent episodes does not bode well.

Superman and Lois clearly won’t be returning to the CW until next year, but the first two seasons are currently available to stream on an HBO Max subscription. Go to our TV premiere schedule for 2022 to find out what goodies will appear in November and December.