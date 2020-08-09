SuperM with single ‘100’ and full album ‘Super One’

SM Entertainment re-released a comeback teaser for the combined boy group of selected members, SuperM.

This boy group consisting of SHINee’s Taemin, Kai and Baekhyun EXO, Taeyong and Mark NCT 127 and Lucas and WayV’s TEN looks cool with the theme of all red and black clothes.

The teaser was released ahead of SuperM’s comeback with digital single “100”, which is part of their full album project “Super One” which will be released on September 25th.

After the song ‘100’ which will be released first on August 14th at 1 a.m. South Korean time or 11 p.m. WIB.

Meanwhile, after the release of ‘100’, SuperM continued with the release of ‘Tiger Inside’ on September 1st before finally ending with the release of a full album.



