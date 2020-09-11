SuperM to premiere MTopia, its fun new reality show

SuperM will be returning with a new show and the MTopia trailer has already been revealed. SM Entertainment has prepared great surprises for SuperM fans, very soon we will see the members of this idol group have the most fun and show us a new facet as a team off stage. Read on and find out everything about this reality show.

MTopia will be a show that shows SuperM members taking a well-deserved vacation while having fun and also sharing a moment of relaxation.

The name of the title is a modification of the word Utopia to involve the name of the SM Entertainment idol group, as the boys will arrive at a place that seems dreamy.

What will we see in this reality show? The MTopia trailer lets us see the arrival of the members of the K-Pop group to a surprising residence with elegant gardens, but this is only the beginning of their adventure.

The reactions of the idols are present and in the following scenes we see them enjoying an evening outdoors, fun times in the water and also their daily routine while spending time together.

Laughter fills the set as the members of SuperM reach the second stage of this show, they are met with surprises that are not yet revealed for fans, but that we will surely enjoy with the development of the show.

MTopia will premiere on September 23rd and will come with many fun moments that fans of Taemin, Baekhyun, Kai, Mark, Lucas, Ten, and Taeyoung will enjoy alongside these idols.



