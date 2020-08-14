SuperM is back with 100, their new MV

Super M made their comeback with “100”, their new MV and the first release of their album “Super One”. The so-called Avengers of K-pop are back with a video full of action, dance and a techno concept. The group will release their first full album next month, but they have already started promotions with “100”.

Through his YouTube channel, Super M published his new MV “100”, which shows each of the members with sports jackets and looked like professional racers, a few hours after its premiere, the video already has more than 3 million views.

The scenes combine dance, rap and images of a utopian city, as well as great special effects, as the members prepare for some kind of mission, traveling the streets in a train that goes at maximum speed.

“100” shows the talent of each of the boys, like Baekhyun who surprised more than one with a high note that seems impossible to match, Mark demonstrates his ability to repeat accurately, while Taemin, a dancer par excellence, shows great dance steps.

On social media, fans of EXO, SHINee, WayV, and NCT demonstrated their support for the group with different messages after the MV premiere, some shared their favorite parts of the video, and are looking forward to the next releases.

The album “Super One” will be released until September 25, but the group will promote first with “100” and another pre-release. Are you ready? The concept of cars at high speed, the techno touch and the combination of the music betas will not let you forget “100”.



