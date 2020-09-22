SuperM and Siwon to participate in 2020 Indonesia Awards

On Tuesday (22/09) the “Indonesian Television Awards 2020” announced the line up of artists who will be performing.

Through their official Instagram account, the “Indonesian Television Awards 2020” announced SuperM and Siwon as artists who will be celebrating their awards ceremony this year.

SuperM and Siwon will certainly participate in enlivening the “Indonesian Television Awards 2020” with several other local artists, such as Agnez Mo, Betrand Peto, Rhoma Irama, and many more.

SuperM and Siwon became the next K-Pop artists to be invited to the ‘Indonesian Television Awards’, after bringing NCT 127 directly to Jakarta in 2019.

The ‘Indonesian Television Awards 2020’ itself is planned to be broadcast live via RCTI and MNC TV on September 25, 2020 at 21.00 WIB.



