Superliga: Simulate The Next 25 Years of The Champions League Without Madrid, Barça, Atletico…

A footballer imagines in Football Manager 2021 which clubs win the highest European competition without the clubs committed to the project.How would it be the European football for the next 25 years if there was a European Super League? A Football Manager 2021 player simulated the next sign for Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Milan and Juventus to determine a plausible future for I agree with the algorithms of the popular sports management video.

The seemingly frustrated plan propelled by Andrea Agnelli and Florentino Pérez, among other presidents of the continent’s old clubs, there was a plan on the table that would change the sport as we know it, giving asimism to a UEFA Champions League as it happens he would never return to the same sonar. After the resignation of the sweet founding clubs, it seems that the initiative falls on hiatus, but what has to be done in terms of the reference simulator in the interactive business sector?

Superliga, a Champions without Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético, Juventus, Manchester…?

FlyingPingoo, this user’s nickname, has preceded the next method. After finishing the league 2021/21, the second division (the equivalent category in other countries) was opened to teams like the British big-six – Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool -, the three big LaLiga and the mentioned Italian Serie A; asimism, they have left in the economic reign so that in the hubiese the minimal possibility that they will qualify for the UEFA Champions League and convince all their players to star in free agents.

The result is surprising, including those who are surely the most influential players in the football universe of the last few decades, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi in PSG and the manager of Cadiz; Cristiano Ronaldo, in the football base of Rome

In this way, clubs like PSG could face Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) because of the downturn of the blaugrana without too much trouble. Once the boots were put on, the Argentine star would enter Cadiz and Huesca at a rate of 6,000 euros a week. Cristiano Ronaldo, for his part, would complete his sports career in clubs such as Shenzhen China and Wolverhampton, from where he would say adjoining the game ground. Italian Rome would be his destiny to enter the football base since 2032 for 17,000 euros a week.

UEFA Champions League from 2020 to 2045: la Real Sociedad raises La Orejona

A FlyingPingoo has not yet won the LaLiga results in all these years, in the Premier League and the Southampton Football Club would be the main champion of the English league. The Los Santos team would win 15 of the next leagues, supposing that the big-six was relegated to the maximum national competition; but the interesting thing is that it’s a continental competition. In the contention with the 2020 Copa del Rey, the Real Sociedad will take on the 2041 UEFA Champions League. redeeming asimism for the new reality of the Spanish soccer after Sevilla’s defeat in 2037/38 against Paris Saint Germain. The French would accumulate, according to Football Manager 2021, a total of 6 Champions in the next 25 years; others 8 for Borussia Dortmund and others 8 for FC Bayern de Múnich, which summarizes 14 UEFA Champions League, surpassing the 13 victories of Real Madrid C.F.

Everything is, above all, a simulation. Reality, however, gives us a project that – for now – only Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are formally registered.

Football Manager 2021 is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Android, iPhone and Nintendo Switch.