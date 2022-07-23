Supergirl’s workouts make her the best combo in DC’s epic trinity

Of all the heroes of the DC universe, Supergirl is the only hero with the combined power of the mighty Trinity. Thanks to their training, the spirit of Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman shines in the young heroine, even when she is powerless.

While Clark had the advantage of being born on Earth, his cousin lived most of his life on Krypton before its destruction. Upon arriving in her new homeworld, Kara had much less control over her powers and was very prone to occasional bouts of destruction. Superman helped Supergirl by taking her under his wing and showing her the basics of heroism. Knowing that Kara would need much more than just his help, Superman introduced Supergirl to some DC heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman, who taught her valuable skills to add to her amazing set of abilities.

Supergirl demonstrated how effectively she guides her three greatest mentors when she came face to face with one of her most insidious villains. In Supergirl #40 by Sterling Gates and Jamal Eagle, Supergirl searches for Reactron, the villain who attacked the city of Kandor and killed her father. A man with a golden kryptonite heart makes a move and attacks Kara in the air. Thanks to the special brand of Reactron kryptonite, Supergirl is temporarily powerless. Having made an emergency landing on the nearest roof, the villain is preparing to deal with his sworn enemy forever. However, Kara attacks the Reactor with a piece of rebar and can resist in battle. When the villain asks how Supergirl became so effective in combat, Kara simply replies: “I trained with Batman. With the Amazons.”

Supergirl’s ability to stay calm and fight back would make all three of her mentors proud. Although Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman had their differences about Kara, they knew that the best way out was to guide her and help her use her powers for good. At the same time, they gave Supergirl their best traits, and each trait was crucial in this fight.

What makes DC Trinity so special is that each of its three main components brings something unique to the table, and Kara demonstrates this in this case. When Supergirl fell to the Ground after the attack of the Reactron, the intelligence and readiness that Batman taught her saved Kara’s life. When Reactron challenged directly, the Amazon Wonder Woman’s fighting skills kept Supergirl’s enemy at bay. And Supergirl channeled her cousin because she never gave up hope. Kara is the perfect combination of Trinity’s best qualities, and nothing has demonstrated this better than her brave defense against one of her most vicious enemies. While Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman have allies to keep their spirits up, Kara is one of the few who possesses the greatness of all three. In many ways, Supergirl is the best parts of DC Trinity combined in one character.