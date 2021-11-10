Supergirl: Stephen Amell Releases Farewell Message For Series

Supergirl: This Tuesday (9), The CW will air the last two episodes of the 6th season of Supergirl, a production that will officially end on the network. For this reason, Stephen Amell, interpreter of Oliver Queen, protagonist of the series Arrow, shared a video with his followers on Twitter, in which he appears to say goodbye to the series.

Watch:

“I’ve always enjoyed being on Supergirl,” recalled the actor, who has been on several crossovers on the DC heroine series. “It was always a lot of fun because I felt in a familiar atmosphere,” he added.

When quoting Melissa Benoist, who plays Kara Danvers, the Supergirl, the actor was moved. “Melissa, my daughter is going to miss you so much. Thank you for everything you’ve done as you’ve inspired so many people,” he revealed.

Especially for the actress, Amell asked her to try to enjoy the closing episode of the production that will be aired soon. “I just want to congratulate you and ask you to try to enjoy it, as series finals aren’t always the easiest thing to enjoy,” he concluded.