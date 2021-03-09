Supergirl: set photos show Kara Danvers and Mars Hunter

The 6th and final season of Supergirl is already being recorded and some pictures of the set have been leaked on Twitter. In the images, we can see Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and Mars Hunter (David Harewood) in their superhero uniforms.

Does this mean that the character will help the heroine at some point? Recalling that the Hunter of Mars already stated in the 4th season that he wanted to become a pacifist.

Another detail that we can notice in the photos is the end of the fringe of Kara Danvers and the return of the most classic hair from previous seasons.

The last year of Supergirl

Supergirl’s TV story began in 2015. At first, the series follows Kara Danvers trying to hide her secret identity from those she loved. Now, the superheroine is an icon of hope for everyone in National City, as well as being an important piece on the Arrowverse.

When the news that Season 6 was also going to be the last, the protagonist, Melissa Benoist, shared an exciting message on her social networks. In it, the actress stated that it was an honor to play such an iconic character and that seeing the impact the series has on the lives of young girls leaves her speechless.

Supergirl is the second Arrowverse production to be completed. The universe continues with the series, The Flash, Batwoman, Superman & Lois and Legends of Tomorrow.

The last season of Supergirl premieres March 30 on The CW. In Brazil, the series is broadcast on the Warner Channel.