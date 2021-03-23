Supergirl: Season 6 has new cast and theme revealed

The 6th season of Supergirl – which is also the last – will have news in its cast. In addition, the producers also revealed a little more about the plot that lies ahead. For the final episodes of the series, Claude Knowlton and Jason Behr were cast recently.

For now, there are not many details about which characters the actors will play, but it seems that they arrive to add more tensions to the plot of Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist).

Claude Knowlton’s character has been described as an alien who promises to help Supergirl and her team because of some mysteries from the past. Jason Behr is expected to play a very important Kryptonian, who also emerges as a hope for Kara’s team.

Watch the trailer for the new season:

Despite the news, it is worth mentioning that before the 6th season of Supergirl can dive into its plot, she will have to tie up some loose ends related to the end of the 5th season. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many things needed to be closed before the original planned end.

Supergirl: know what theme the 6th season will address

With its premiere scheduled for March 30, next Tuesday, many fans are elated to know what the episodes of the final season of Supergirl have in store.

Thus, Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner, executive producers of the series, revealed, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, that there will be a lot of power at stake.

“This year, we decided to focus on power relations, the abuse of power and also the limits of power,” said Jessica Queller throughout the interview. Robert Rovner, however, added that the recent story, involving the Black Lives movement Matter and the pandemic, also served as inspiration for the creation of the narrative.

Supergirl airs the first episode of its 6th season next week, March 30, on The CW.