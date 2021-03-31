Supergirl: Mon-El should not return for the final season

Since leaving the series in Season 3, Supergirl fans have been waiting for Mon-El (Chris Wood) to return. With the last episodes about to be released, many were waiting for an appearance of the character. According to showrunner of the series, Robert Rovner, the hero’s return should not happen.

In an interview for TV Line, Rovner said that everyone loves Chris and that he will always be part of the family, but that there is no plan for the actor to return to production.

Mon-El in Supergirl

The hero first appeared in Season 2, as a refugee from the planet Daxam. While discovering his own abilities, the character began a relationship with Kara (Melissa Benoist).

Not long after, Earth is visited by relatives of Mon-El who do not like the influence that the heroine has on him, but see the planet as a chance for a new home and try to invade him.

To save the Earth, the heroes make the place uninhabitable for Daxamita, which forces Mon-El to leave the planet and Kara behind. We later found out that he is one of the founding members of the Legion of Superheroes.

The 6th and final season of Supergirl opens today, on March 30th, with the episode “Rebirth” on The CW. In Brazil, the series is broadcast on the Warner Channel.