Supergirl: Melissa Benoist says goodbye to the DC series

Supergirl: The sixth and final season of The CW’s Supergirl is nearing its end. This weekend, the production of the show was officially finished. Remembering that the end of the series was announced in September 2020, however, to this day, fans still do not believe in the end.

In addition to the fans, the Supergirl cast was also sorry for the end of the production. Melissa Benoist, who played the role of Kara Danvers, used social media to say goodbye to the series and demonstrate all the affection she had for everyone involved in the project.

In the publication, the actress appears in a photo with two other colleagues who participated in the series and complements with a loving caption: “Thank you for 6 amazing years – the cast that became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week ? ? ? ? ? She also took the opportunity to mark the official profile of the series.

Other actors and actresses also went to social media to say goodbye, such as David Harewood, who played J’onn J’onzz (The Martian Manhunter). He showed a lot of emotion: “6 amazing years with these two amazing people. What a joy to work with them. Thanks everyone for an amazing trip, I loved playing Martian Manhunter for you guys. Who knows, maybe I’ll be able to dress again someday”, said the actor in the caption of his post.