Supergirl: has a date for its season 6 premiere

The wait is over! The American television network The CW announced, this Friday (5th), that the 6th season of Supergirl will premiere on March 30th. The new season is also the last of the series and will air during the hiatus of Superman & Lois, the channel’s new show.

End feeling

Actress Melissa Benoist, who plays the heroine on the show, made it clear that the series’ legacy will always be a cause for joy for her. She said it was an honor to play Supergirl.

Benoist also thanked the character and the series for the teachings during the 6 seasons of existence:

“Seeing the incredible impact the show had on girls around the world has always left me humble and speechless. It has had that impact on me too. It has taught me a strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest places. and that we are stronger when we are united. What it represents makes us better. It has changed my life for the better and I am forever grateful. ”

Pause in Superman & Lois

The premiere of the 6th season of Supergirl will air on the schedule that normally receives Superman & Lois, which will go on a hiatus until May 18th. The break is due to the covid-19 crisis that the recordings and production went through in the beginning of the American summer.

After the return of the Superman series, the last season of the heroine series will go on hiatus and should return in the middle of the year.