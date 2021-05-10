Supergirl: First Image of Azie Tesfai as Guardian is Revealed

Supergirl: The CW released Azie Tesfai’s first image as the new Guardian in Supergirl. Tesfai plays Kelly Olsen, sister of James Olsen, in the series, and has occupied the vacant place of his brother in the list of regulars of the program since the departure of the star Mehcad Brooks.

During his time on the series, Brooks not only played James Olsen, a photographer who became an editor, but also played the role of Guardian, the protector of National City. Shortly after Brooks left the series, Tesfai had a small moment in the “Crisis in the Infinite Lands” crossover, in which she revealed that she owned the shield.

After Kelly used James’ gun to protect some civilians from falling debris during the crisis, fans immediately began to wonder if that meant she would take on the role of Guardian. Thus, earlier this year, The CW confirmed that she would wear the hero’s costume as part of the final Supergirl season.

These clues and provocations will materialize in episode 12, entitled “Blind Spots”, which was co-written by Tesfai and co-producer J. Holtham, and which addresses racial inequality, according to a statement by The CW. David Ramsey served as a director and will also appear as John Diggle.

In addition to James Olsen, at the beginning of the series, actor Eddie McClintock appeared in the role of James Harper, who was the Guardian in the comics. Over the years, Malcolm Duncan, Jake Jordan and others have taken on the role of the protector. However, the character’s most relevant iteration was in Young Justice, which was heavily influenced by Jake Jordan’s version.

The series will air again with the episode “Fear Knot”, next Tuesday, before returning to the hiatus and being replaced by Superman & Lois on the station’s programming. Both series will switch places periodically until Supergirl finishes in the fall of the northern hemisphere.

The episode in which Tesfai will appear as Guardian will be shown on September 21. So don’t miss a chapter of Supergirl!