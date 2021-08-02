Supergirl: Chris Wood and Jeremy Jordan Return for Series Finale

Supergirl: The second half of season 6 of Supergirl will see the return of two very interesting characters. These are Mon-El (played by Chris Wood) and Winn Schott (played by Jeremy Jordan), who have been spotted on the series’ film set in recent weeks.

While The CW has yet to confirm these guest appearances, the laid-back atmosphere behind the scenes shows that the actors had a fun time throughout the filming of the final episodes of the production. And, it seems, the characters do not return to the narrative just to say goodbye to their old friends.

Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), the Supergirl, will need reinforcements to face some unknown threat so far, showing that audiences will still see many tensions on screen until the heroine’s outcome is fully presented to viewers.

Supergirl: what to expect from the rest of the 6th and final season of the DC series?

With this unofficial release, many fans are already speculating some details about what the Supergirl ending will bring out. Mon-El’s return has given hope that Kara and he will be together in the last episode, giving the heroine some respite.

In this sense, it is worth noting that this would justify the absence of Supergirl in other productions, as she would not be called for new matches — as in Superman & Lois, for example.

Despite this, there are also high expectations for a possible connection with Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), which is based mainly on the chemistry between the characters and also on the subtext that the scripts leave in the air. With these considerations in mind, in previous interviews, Robert Rovner, coshowrunner of the series, had stated that the producers had no plans for the return of Mon-El.

“We love Chris. He’s part of the Supergirl family, but at the moment, we don’t have any plans for him to come back,” he said in March of this year when asked about the matter.

So don’t miss it! The DC heroine series returns on August 24 with new episodes on The CW.