Supergirl and Grey’s anatomy vet Kyler Leigh is going to be the hallmark for the Latest TV role

In a few months, the Supergirl series finale will turn one year old, and many fans probably still miss the show. But the cast has changed, and now the star of the series Kyler Lee has received her first television role after “Arrow”! And, as another star of “Anatomy of Passion,” she’s heading to Hallmark.

According to Deadline, Kyler Leigh has joined the cast of Hallmark’s upcoming original series “The Road Home.” The former Supergirl star will play Kat Landry, who returns to her hometown with her teenage daughter years after moving due to a family tragedy. Back home, Kat will presumably reunite with her estranged mother and try to form a kind of renewed family unit. It should be a pleasant role for Lee, and a legendary talent will join her.

The actress is accompanied by Andie McDowell, who will play her mother Del. Interestingly, “The Road Home” also has an element of time travel, so the series should appeal to viewers who love family dramas and fans of time travel stories. . I’m curious to know more about the turn in time and how the producers balance it with more mundane elements. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2023, and production will begin sometime this month.

In addition to starring in the series, Kyler Leigh is also appointed executive producer, as are Andie McDowell, Alexandra Clark and Heather Conkey. This production also marks an important milestone for Hallmark, as it is the first prime-time program to get the green light during the tenure of Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Crown Media Family Networks.

Although “The Road Home” marks the first leading television role of an Arrow series graduate since “Supergirl” ended, it won’t be the first time viewers will see her on screen since the series concluded with six seasons. At the end of last year, she reprised her role as Alex Danvers/The Guardian in the star-studded Flash event Armageddon, which came as a surprise to those who missed Danvers.

The actress has remained relatively busy over the past few years, as while “Supergirl” was filming its final season, Kyler Leigh also appeared in “Anatomy of Passion” in 2021, reprising her role as Lexi Gray in the episode. Lee starred in the ABC medical drama for four seasons before her character was killed off in the season 8 finale (and I still haven’t recovered from that).

The news that the former CW star has joined Hallmark follows the network losing an astonishing number of stars to rival channel GAC Family. It remains to be seen if her deal with the network will expand to an upcoming show, but it can be said that she is lucky to have her on her list.

The news that the former CW star has joined Hallmark follows the network losing an astonishing number of stars to rival channel GAC Family. It remains to be seen if her deal with the network will expand to an upcoming show, but it can be said that she is lucky to have her on her list.