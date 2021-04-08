Supergirl 6th and final season has released the official trailer for the third episode. The episode will air on April 13.In the chapter called “Phantom Menaces”, while Kara (Melissa Benoist) seeks new alliances, Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) fight for control of the Luthor Corporation. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Dana Horgan and Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

To recap

In the last episode, by preventing Lex Luthor’s plans, Kara is sent to the Phantom Zone. There, we followed the heroine trapped in the dimension as her friends in National City tried to find a way to rescue her. Kara’s time in the Zone will have a major impact on Supergirl’s life. In addition, with her brother at large, Lena continues to fight for the power of the Corporation.