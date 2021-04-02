ATTENTION: SPOILERS AHEAD!

The CW has just released a preview of the second episode of the 6th and final season of Supergirl. After ending Lex Luthor’s (Jon Cryer) plans, it looks like Kara (Melissa Benoist) will have to face another challenge.

Phantom Zone

In the teaser, we see that the heroine is trapped in the Phantom Zone as her friends in National City try to find a way to rescue her. Kara’s time in this other “dimension” will have a major impact on her life and those of her loved ones.

In an interview for ComicBook, the showrunner of the series, Robert Rovner, explained that the Phantom Zone that the protagonist faces at this moment is much more cruel than the last time, when she was protected in her cocoon. Now, she is being directly impacted by the Ghosts.

Rovner also stated that the heroine does not have her powers there, meaning she is completely vulnerable. The feeling is that Kara will never be able to leave the Phantom Zone again. And that is the feeling that her friends will also have.

Supergirl 6×2 episode story

Titled A Few Good Women, the new episode will show how much Lena (Katie McGrath) is willing to go to prevent the evil plans of her brother, Lex Luthor. Meanwhile, Supergirl and her team face a challenge unlike anything they have ever experienced, which takes Alex (Chyler Leigh) to his breaking point.

Supergirl is broadcast on The CW every Tuesday.