Supergiant, high-flying indies! Details

We review the history of Supergiant as a company since its inception and highlight each of its games: Bastion, Transistor, Pyre and Hades.

As the years go by and the video game industry is expanding to unsuspected limits, it is increasingly difficult to find works that really differ from the rest. Many studios choose to find their own goose that lays the golden eggs and squeeze it for as long as possible as games as a service or by transforming their idea into a saga or franchise with multiple sequels, spin-offs, expansions and other content. This is not the case with Supergiant Games, a company founded in 2009 that this decade has released up to four unique works, each in its own way. Bastion, Transistor, Pyre and Hades are four excellent titles that we will discuss below, in addition to reviewing the history of the studio from its origins to the present.

Origin and evolution of Supergiant; eleven years go a long way

Supergiant Games was born in 2009 in San Francisco, California, founded by Amir Rao and Gavin Simon. From a very young age, both were great lovers of the video game world as well as other areas such as the role of the table, something that has greatly influenced their creations, with overtones of the RPG genre. Both founders met at the Electronic Arts studio located in Los Angeles, where they were working on the Command & Conquer saga. However, they knew early on that their place was not there and that they should try to bring to fruition all those creative ideas that were on their minds:

“While we were at Electronic Arts in Los Angeles, we were part of a great team, but it was too broad. Getting your own idea taken into account required convincing a large number of people and a good deal of effort. On the contrary, if it is a small team, if someone has an idea they can see it reflected in the game in just four hours. That means that we can try many different things and even though there are many risks and we are small, we are agile and it is more exciting ”, details Amir Rao in an interview with Gamasutra (2011).

Therefore, as soon as they had the necessary resources to start their own company, they did not hesitate. At first it was a very humble project, as is often the case with indie studios. Amir and Gavin decided to move in together and start working on the idea for their first game: Bastion. But they were not alone, since for the development they had the help of other independent programmers and developers, in addition to hiring musician Darren Korb to handle the audio and music of the game:



