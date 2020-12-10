Superfungo Candida auris is not a threat like covid-19

Last Monday (7), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued an alert about the possible arrival of Candida auris in Brazil, a superfungo that represents “a serious threat to global health”, according to the regulatory agency. The first positive case of an infected person in the country may have been identified in a patient admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Bahia.

Discovered in 2009 in Japan, C. auris has already been detected in at least 30 countries and raises concern for presenting strains resistant to the three classes of antifungal drugs, for its ease in spreading and for being fatal in almost 40% of cases.

As we are in the middle of the new coronavirus pandemic, news like this can make the population even more scared. However, the superfungo is not as threatening as the covid-19, according to the infectologist and professor at the Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre Alessandro Comarú Pasqualotto.

In an interview with the BBC, he said that Candida auris should not go so far as to infect many people like Sars-CoV-2. For the specialist, the fungus can cause outbreaks in small nuclei, being restricted to places such as hospital environments, for example. In addition, there are few cases registered globally since its discovery, about 4,700 in 33 countries, and only one suspect in Brazil.

Fungus resistance is the biggest danger

Among all the “powers” ​​of the superfungo, Pasqualotto believes that his great ability to resist drugs is the most worrying, especially in hospitals, as this considerably reduces treatment options.

Also according to the fungi scholar of the genus Candida, C. auris is an “adverse event for the progress of humanity”. With the development of new medical procedures and the large production of antibiotics, new pathogens highly resistant to these drugs have emerged, as well as with Staphylococcus aureus and penicillin.



