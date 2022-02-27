Super Smash Bros: Nintendo decides to withdraw any installment of Super Smash Bros from EVO 2022, despite having achieved viewing records in the 2019 edition. After the digital edition of 2021, EVO 2022, the most important fighting game event in the world, will once again be held in person, specifically in Las Vegas during the month of August. As we already know, the event was acquired by Sony a few months ago, with the consequent question of what would happen with exclusive games from other platforms, to which today we have an answer: Super Smash Bros will not be at EVO 2022 in the capital of Nevada .

It must be remembered that, after its launch in 2018, Super Smash Bros Ultimate was the game chosen to close the EVO 2019 edition, to the surprise of many fans of the genre. However, the Nintendo game was the perfect climax by breaking viewing records on the event’s official Twitch channel, with more than 200,000 viewers, reaching a peak of almost 279,000.

Nintendo turns its back on EVO 2022

Despite everything, this has not served for the Kyoto company to allow the video game to compete in 2022, since according to the organization’s official statement, the decision is Nintendo’s. As they have anticipated, next March 8 there will be a special rebroadcast with some news, among which we can expect the announcement of some of the games that will be present. “While we are grateful for all the amazing games that will be joining us later this year in Las Vegas, we want to let you know that Super Smash Bros will not be back,” the statement read. The Japanese already anticipated almost a year ago that they would evaluate the situation after the acquisition of the event by Sony.

“Since 2007 we have seen how Super Smash Bros. has created historic moments in EVO,” he continues. “We are sad to see how Nintendo has decided not to carry on that legacy with us this year. In the future, we look forward to celebrating together with the entire Super Smash Bros community.”

That said, we can only wait for the aforementioned March 8 to glimpse the first news of the 2022 edition. Among the games that can be expected are Guilty Gear Strive, Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat 11 -with triumphant inclusion in 2021 thanks to its solid online- and the recent The King of Fighters XV.