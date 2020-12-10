Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Will Present DLC Character

Nintendo officially confirms that the game directed by Masahiro Sakurai will be present at the awards gala.

Who will be the next fighter to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character roster? At this time it remains a mystery, but it won’t be for long. In fact, Nintendo has revealed that the 2020 The Game Awards gala will be the chosen setting to uncover the identity of the fighter who will fight with Mario and company soon. This is a paid DLC that is part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which will add a total of six new fighters.

Since it was announced, this second season pass has added two new characters. Nintendo decided to release it with Min Min, from the ARMS video game. The second to arrive was not a character from the Kyoto company itself, but from one of the best-selling video games in history. It’s about Steve & Alex, both from Minecraft. From here all the pools are open. Will there be a surprise tonight? Will a wrestler appear desired by the community? Do not miss it, because from MeriStation we are going to cover The Game Awards 2020 through live video, news, etc.

Two season passes

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate went on sale at the end of 2018 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Since then, the team led by Masahiro Sakurai has continued to update the product with new content, both paid and free. The studio has developed a whole series of characters spread over two different season passes. However, they do not plan a Fighters Pass Vol. 3, so the roster of protagonists will be completed when they release the sixth new entrant.

The Game Awards 2020 can be followed live on December 11 from 01:00 (Spanish peninsular time). In addition to all the exclusive announcements, the gala will feature musical shows and an awards ceremony.



