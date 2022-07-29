Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals Steve Amibo’s Release Date

Fighters Pass Add-on for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has brought many unique additions to a huge list of popular fighting games. The two DLC volumes for the newest Super Smash Bros. game feature both Nintendo’s own characters, such as Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and third-party characters, such as the Dragon Quest hero. In addition to the battle, even very popular characters, such as Sora from Kingdom Hearts, joined the battle. However, one of the most unexpected acquaintances with Super Smash Bros. happened at the beginning of Vol. 2 with the disclosure of Steve and Alex from Minecraft.

Steve and Alex have been officially unveiled as the new DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in October 2020 with Minecraft characters containing many references to the popular sandbox game. As is the case with the rest of the Super Smash Bros. list. Ultimate, it has been confirmed that Steve and Alex will receive Amiibos based on their design in the future. Although Nintendo originally planned to launch Minecraft Amiibos in the spring of 2022, earlier this year it announced a delay in their production. Now Nintendo has officially announced a new release date for Steve and Alex Amiibos.

A tweet posted by Nintendo on Thursday officially announced a new launch date for future figures of Steve and Alex. The tweet reports that the new Amiibos are now due to be released on September 9, and the previous delay was due to “logistics and production.” The video next to the ad shows two figures, each character in a default pose. Steve and Alex Amiibos mark the second installment from the second Fighters Pass Ultimate, with characters like Sora and Sephiroth still to come.

Steve and Alex are just a few of the huge list of third—party characters who will join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Popular characters such as Snake from Metal Gear Solid and Cloud from Final Fantasy 7 returned to the starting lineup of the game. Later, DLC characters introduced franchises such as Persona, Fatal Fury and Tekken to the Super Smash Bros. universe. Two Fighters Pass DLC packs introduced more than ten characters to the game, resulting in the final list of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has increased to a staggering 82 characters.

Although Super Smash Bros. Ultimate remains one of the most popular games on Switch, Nintendo has not yet revealed any information about a potential successor. The creator of Super Smash Bros. Masahiro Sakurai previously stated in December that Nintendo was not planning a new Smash Bros. at the time. While Sakurai was open to the idea of returning to Super Smash Bros., he acknowledged that the scale of Super Smash Bros.Ultimate would be difficult to track. Although the new Smash Bros. may not be in development yet, Ultimate continues to be a favorite among Switch owners.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is already available for the Nintendo Switch.