Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is updated to version 9.0.0

Nintendo publishes the new version of its popular fighting game for Nintendo Switch, which receives new costumes and the world of Minecraft in several areas.

Nintendo has released version 9.0.0 of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The popular fighting video game for Nintendo Switch receives this tuning to make the game compatible with all the contents of the Minecraft DLC, a great novelty in this version of the game. But there is more to the margin of the irruption of Steve / Alex as a selectable character.

As the Japanese company announced, those who have purchased the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will receive the character from this October 13 at 03:00 AM (CEST), the world of Minecraft with its six fighting areas and, finally, a total of seven musical themes based on the universe of Mojang’s work.

In order to update the game we have to make sure that the console is connected to the Internet. Next, click (+) on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate icon for Nintendo Switch and click Update. In less than a minute we will have everything finished.

As in previous occasions, the repetitions of previous versions are incompatible. To keep these repetitions it is necessary to go to the Chest -> Repetitions -> Repetitions -> Save as video, before carrying out the update.



